Crews responding to wildfire in Francis Marion National Forest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews estimate a wildfire in Francis Marion National Forest is 70% contained.
Authorities say the call for service came in around 6:30 p.m.
The US Forest Service says no roads are currently closed in the area.
Cordesville Fire Department Deputy Chief Perry Pickering says the fire is a wind driven brush fire and estimates the size of the fire to be between 1500 and 2000 acres all inside of Francis Marion National Forest.
Members of Cordesville Fire Department, Macedonia Fire Department, Santee Circle Fire Department and Bonneau Fire Department are responding to the incident.
Pickering says the fire started as five separate fires.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
