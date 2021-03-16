DHEC says no prioritization for people in previous phases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many people are trying to get their COVID-19 vaccines, including those that have been eligible for months.
The state health department opened eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccines to phase 1b in March before everyone in phase 1a had been vaccinated.
Approximately 60% of those who qualify for the vaccine under phase 1a have yet to get vaccinated. Some of that can be attributed to vaccine hesitancy, but with 2.7 million people now eligible to get the vaccine in phase 1b appointments are becoming more difficult to find
Virginia Becar says she had an appointment through the Medical University of South Carolina at the beginning of March that was cancelled due to supply issues. She found out on Monday that her appointment had been rescheduled.
“I was so thankful. I was just relieved, elated. I want this vaccine,” Becar said. “I want to be able to go out into the world, without being afraid.”
MUSC says they are about halfway through scheduling those cancelled appointments. A list that had 51,000 people originally.
State health officials say there is no prioritization for people under previous phases of vaccine distribution and they urge people to make appointments as soon as they can.
