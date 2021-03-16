Dorchester County deputies searching for missing homeless man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man.
Amir Bodarg, 43, was last seen in the KNightsville area of Summerville. Deputies say Bodarg is homeless and has been seen sleeping at several abandoned business locations since January. He has also been known to visit Aldi and Walmart on North Main Street near the Azelea shopping center.
Family members say he has not been taking prescribed medications for mental health issues, according to the press release.
Deputies say Bodarg usually wears a light blue cap on his head, black pants and has a green winter coat with a hood and a short black coat. He also carries a dark blue sleeping bag with a red interior.
According to the press release, family members have reported unusual credit card activity on his account.
Anyone with information on Bodarg’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843.832.0010 or Dorchester County Consolidated Dispatch at 843.873.5111.
