Fetter Health Care to hold Charleston County vaccine clinic

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Fetter Health Care Network is partnering with Charleston County to provide more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday in Hollywood.
The clinic will first administer second doses of the Moderna vaccine to people who received their first dose there approximately a month ago.
The clinic will open for those second doses at 9 a.m. and will continue until noon at the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library on Highway 165.
Then beginning at 1 p.m., anyone eligible to receive the vaccine under the state’s Phase 1A and 1B rollout can receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It is the first time Fetter Health has provided the J&J vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, in Charleston County, Fetter Health Care Chief Operations Officer Natasha Chatman said.
Those coming for the J&J shot are asked to bring a Photo ID and an insurance card if they have one.
Through 4 p.m., workers will administer the J&J vaccine to anyone who is eligible and no appointments are necessary. The doses will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
But those who wish to receive the J&J vaccine are asked not to arrive at the library before 12:30 p.m.
Chatman says this single-dose shot is allows Fetter to reach more people in rural communities.
“It’s increasing access for those individuals who have trouble with transportation and getting around,” Chatman said. “It’s more of an ideal community outreach vaccine.”
Along with transportation, Chatman says internet access and scheduling can be a barrier for many people in rural communities and the single-dose method provides a more accessible option.
Chatman said Fetter reached out to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control about receiving more J&J vaccine doses and says she also expects to continue to have a supply of the two-shot Moderna vaccine.
Fetter also plans to provide Johnson & Johnson shots on March 25 at the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library.
