Fire crews investigating pair of wildfires in Francis Marion National Forest

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State forestry officials say the area damaged by a pair of wildfires Monday night in the Francis Marion National Forest is smaller than original estimates stated.
Francis Marion National Forest fire crews responded to two wildfires Monday evening that have been blamed for destroying a total of approximately 217 acres of land, U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Allison Williams said.
The Truck Fire occurred off Hwy. 41 near the Francis Marion National Forest helibase. The fire was contained at 6:25 p.m., with approximately 0.010 acres burned.
The Twin Fire is located off Hwy 402 and Forest Service Road 130. U.S. Forest Service and volunteer fire departments responded at around 5:20 p.m. That fire threatened structures in the area, Williams said.
Fire crews built control lines to contain the fire and monitored the incident overnight, and the fire is estimated to have burned more than 100 acres.
As of shortly before noon, the fire was 75% contained, Williams said.
She said that because of changing weather patterns, no structures are believed to be in danger as of Tuesday.
Fire crews remained on the scene Tuesday to finish putting out the fires and determine the cause, which remained under investigation.
The U.S. Forest Service asked the public to avoid the area if possible and reduce speed because of emergency personnel and vehicles in the area.
An earlier report late Monday estimated as much as 2,000 acres had been damaged in the fire. Williams attributed the discrepancy to the difficulty of calculating the size of a fire area at night.
Crews from the Cordesville Fire Department, Macedonia Fire Department, Santee Circle Fire Department and Bonneau Fire Department battled the fire for about two-and-a-half hours before containing it.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.