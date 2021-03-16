FIRST ALERT: Cold front to bring possibility of severe storms Thursday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unsettled weather will continue for the next several days as a series of storm systems race through the Southeast. The strongest of which will arrive on Thursday bringing the threat of strong to severe storms. A stalled front across the area is keeping plenty of cloud cover nearby today but not much rain. A few isolated showers are possible but most of the day will be dry. Highs will range from the 70s south of I-26 to the 50s and 60s north of I-26. The rain chance will go up this evening as a disturbance moves through the area. Showers, and even a few thunderstorms, are possible before midnight. St. Patrick’s Day will be a fairly dry day with more clouds than sunshine and a few isolated showers. Highs will be near 70 degrees. The aforementioned cold front will move through the Deep South Wednesday and approach the Lowcountry on Thursday. The day will likely start out dry and mild before a line of storms approaches the area in the afternoon or evening. The atmospheric looks primed to quickly intensify any storms that develop and move them into our area ahead of the cold front. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts but isolated strong tornadoes will be possible also. We have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Thursday to make sure you and your family stay safe! Expect constant updates to the changing weather over the next couple days!