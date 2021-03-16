FIRST ALERT: Storms, strong winds possible Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front forecast to sweep across South Carolina could produce a line of storms Thursday afternoon.
The Live 5 Weather team declared Thursday as a First Alert Weather Day because of the risk of storms as well as potentially strong winds.
Hail and even an isolated tornado are possible.
Click here to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.
Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the likely timeframe of the severe weather is for Thursday afternoon and evening.
The cold front will produce cooler temperatures for the weekend, he said.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.