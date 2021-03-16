Former Wando coach/AD Bob Hayes honored by SCACA

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Wando head football coach and athletic director Bob Hayes will be posthumously inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame this summer the group announced earlier this week.
The ceremony will be held in July at the Greenville Convention Center.
Hayes died last summer at the age of 60.
“Bob Hayes was a pillar of the CCSD community and the South Carolina High School League but especially the Wando High School Community – our students, our athletes, our faculty and staff,” Wando’s principal, Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer said in a statement released by the Charleston County School District. “It is impossible to describe how much he meant to all of us. I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Bob for 13 years and call him a true friend. He stood for all that is great about our school: commitment to students, athletes, family, and staff along with a dedication to excellence and an amazing work ethic.”
Hayes spent 20 years working at Wando as both the coach and the AD. During his time with the school, the athletics teams would win 53 state championships and 7 Carlisle Cups which goes to the most successful athletic program in the state.
In May of 2020, CCSD and its Board of Trustees honored Coach Hayes by naming the field at the District 2 Regional Stadium, built on Wando’s campus, “Robert E Hayes Field” in recognition of his dedication to the high school, the Mount Pleasant community, CCSD, and South Carolina.
“Bob participated in countless meetings as we worked through the planning, design, and construction of the District 2 Stadium,” added Dr. Eppelsheimer. “I am thankful the field at the District 2 Regional Stadium bears his name so everyone will know about his legacy and contributions to Wando. We lost a good man too soon, but we’ll continue to celebrate his legacy.”
Four other coaches will be honored as Hall of Fame inductees at the 2021 SCACA banquet including Dr. Jerry Brown, Delmer Howell, Mike Srock, and James “Nate” Thompson.
