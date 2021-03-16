Former Wando coach/AD Bob Hayes honored by SCACA

“Bob Hayes was a pillar of the CCSD community and the South Carolina High School League but especially the Wando High School Community – our students, our athletes, our faculty and staff,” Wando’s principal, Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer said in a statement released by the Charleston County School District. “It is impossible to describe how much he meant to all of us. I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Bob for 13 years and call him a true friend. He stood for all that is great about our school: commitment to students, athletes, family, and staff along with a dedication to excellence and an amazing work ethic.”