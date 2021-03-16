Hollywood vaccination clinic causes traffic gridlock

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - A first-come first-served vaccination clinic at the library in Hollywood caused major traffic on Tuesday.
Charleston County and The Fetter Health Care Network are partnering to bring vaccination opportunities in rural areas.
Fetter says they vaccinated more than 1,000 people on Tuesday.
The clinic took place at St. Paul’s Library on Highway 165 for people to get their second dose of the Moderna vaccine and for people to get vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The CEO of Fetter Health Care Network Aretha Powers says they administered 500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines in three hours and 550 second doses of Moderna.
“We only had the Johnson & Johnson scheduled for three hours because we didn’t expect this turnout,” Powers said.
They stopped accepting new registrations about an hour into the J&J vaccines due to time and space limitations. Power says they still have vaccine supply remaining.
“Unfortunately, some of the spaces are so small and so this is probably the largest space in Hollywood, SC, so we were just creative with the space,” Powers said.
Fetter officials say when they are in larger spaces with bigger parking lots they can vaccinate more people.
Powers says they host first-come first served vaccination clinics because they know it’s harder for people in rural communities to schedule appointments.
“From the first clinic we have not seen that hesitancy, I think it’s the partners,” Powers said. “We’ve partnered with the faith-based organizations and so that brings a level of trust. I think we’re two months in now so people are just looking for the Fetter clinics. The response already for our 1 o’clock is tremendous.”
Some people say they waited in the traffic for nearly two hours.
Charleston County deputies assisted with traffic issues.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.