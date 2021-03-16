Isle of Palms considering Fourth of July fireworks plans

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders on the Isle of Palms are set to discuss the city’s annual Independence Day celebration.
City officials say this is the time of year they traditionally begin planning the annual July Fourth events. But this year, some expect a tight budget and unknown variables surrounding the pandemic will prevent the fireworks from taking place this year.
At the most recent Public Safety Committee meeting, City Council member Randy Bell said there was extensive discussion about the safety of city staff. The July Fourth event would require nearly all staff to work and he says they felt it was unfair to ask them to do that in the continuing pandemic.
The event also costs the city about $45,000, according to City Council member Jimmy Ward.
Bell says the city is trying to be very careful with its money after Charleston County withheld Accomodation Tax money for this fiscal year.
He also says, based on the tide predictions, there would be limited space on the beach, meaning social distancing would be difficult.
The Ways and Means Committee will first discuss plans at 3 p.m. and the full City Council will then discuss those plans later Tuesday evening.
Click here to watch the meeting.
Last year, the Isle of Palms called off their July Fourth celebration. But council members said they would use funds that would normally go to the fireworks celebration for employee bonuses.
Isle of Palms leaders said they would split the money evenly among all city employees in appreciation for all of their hard work during the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.