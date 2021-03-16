Man faces kidnapping, weapon charges after incident at motel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 23-year-old man is accused of kidnapping another man and threatening to kill him.
Vincent Smith, 23, was charged with kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, sale or delivery of a stolen pistol and two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.
An incident report states police responded to a motel in the 6100 block of Fain Street Monday at approximately 4:56 p.m., according to an incident report.
The victim told police he and Smith were acquaintances and got into an argument via text messages. The two agreed to meet at the motel to discuss their problems, the report states.
The victim told police Smith became angry thinking the victim was going to attempt to blackmail him and that Smith then pointed two firearms in the victim’s face, told him to lie across a bed so Smith could zip tie him.
The victim claimed Smith wanted to zip tie him so Smith could kill him, the report states.
Police say the victim was able to get out of the zip ties and faked an anxiety attack so he could call his brother for help.
But he said Smith threatened to shoot both the victim and the victim’s brother if the sibling came to the door of the room.
Smith admitted to police that he had a firearm in his hoodie and officers found a second firearm in his backpack, the report states. Police say at least one of the guns turned out to have been reported stolen from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County area.
Police say they found zip ties in Smith’s backpack and found a long zip tie on the floor of the room at the front of the bed.
Smith was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.