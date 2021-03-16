Red Cross of South Carolina receives $1M donation from Charleston woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An anonymous donor from Charleston donated $1 million to the Red Cross of South Carolina, a spokesman for the organization says.
The donor made the donation during American Red Cross Month, commemorated every March, spokesman Ben Williamson said.
“I feel a commitment to the Red Cross and feel a level of ownership toward our lifesaving mission. It’s part of my volunteer responsibility to engage and educate people about the work that we do,” the donor said. “It’s not about me. It’s about them, the people we serve.”
Williamson said the seven-figure donation will support home fire relief and the collection of life-saving blood.
“We are thrilled to accept this gift and excited to save even more lives across the Lowcountry and beyond,” Lowcountry chapter Executive Director Ashley Henyan said.
During 2020, the Red Cross of South Carolina and its volunteers responded to more than 1,800 home fires, helping more than 5,100 people find shelter, warm meals and emotional support. The organization also collected more than 77,000 units of blood are more than 3,300 blood drives and supported more than 4,000 U.S. service members, veterans and their families, Williamson said.
