SC reports 383 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday the latest data showed 383 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Tuesday’s report also showed 116 probable cases; two confirmed deaths and one probable death.
That brings the totals to 455,495 confirmed cases, 79,374 probable cases, 7,851 confirmed deaths and 1,030 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 9,948 individual test results that the agency received on Sunday that showed a positive rate of 4.8%.
To date, the state has performed 6,373,175 COVID-19 tests.
