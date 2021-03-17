Bucs utilize balanced offense, strong pitching in midweek Big South win at Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern utilized a balanced hitting performance and strong pitching to take the Big South Conference midweek contest at Presbyterian on Tuesday afternoon as the Buccaneers topped the Blue Hose, 8-2.
CSU (5-5, 5-2 Big South) took the lead on Kyle Sandstrom’s RBI single in the third inning, while Johnny Oliveira and Reid Hardwick connected on RBI extra-base hits in the fourth to provide the Bucs’ pitching staff all the support they would need in CSU’s first road game of the season. Oliveira posted a 3-for-5 performance from the plate that included his third triple of the season, while Andrew Bullock added his first multi-hit game of the year to highlight CSU’s efforts at the plate in the game.
Sam Massey went 3.1 innings in his first collegiate start, while Christian Baker (1-0) posted two shutout innings in recording his first win of the season. John Sendziak, Jordan Bridges, Kyle Sandstrom, and Hunter McIntosh combined to throw 3.2 innings of one-hit relief to close out the Bucs’ win.
The Blue Hose (1-6, 0-1 Big South) took advantage of a pair of CSU fielding errors for their lone runs of the contest. Brody Fahr recorded two of Presbyterian’s five hits in the game, including the Blue Hose’ lone extra-base hit of the contest.
Clark Dearman (0-1) suffered the loss for PC after going the first three innings in the contest. Brandon Williams, Kyle Benson, Austin Paradis, and Eric Toth went the final six innings in relief.
How They Scored
• Kyle Sandstrom connected on a two-out RBI single to left field in the top of the third inning scoring Connor Aldrich for the Bucs’ first run of the contest.
• CSU went ahead 3-0 in the top of the fourth as Andrew Bullock (double), Johnny Oliveira (RBI triple) and Reid Hardwick (RBI double) all connected on extra-base hits in the frame to add to the Bucs’ lead.
• PC cut the CSU lead down to 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Bucs committed two errors on the same play allowing two runs to score in the frame with Eric Toth and Andrew Livingston crossing the plate to cut the lead down to one.
• The Bucs added a fourth run in the top of the sixth inning as Houston Parker came around to score on a PC error to put CSU back ahead by two.
• Bullock’s second hit of the contest, an RBI single in the top of the seventh, scored Tyrell Brewer and put CSU ahead 5-2.
• Brooks Bryan, Derek Horton, and Oliveira all added RBI singles in the top of the ninth inning to provide the final margin.
News & Notes
• Johnny Oliveira continued his season-best six-game hitting streak on Tuesday afternoon as the junior outfielder recorded his first three-hit game in the CSU Blue & Gold.
• Tyrell Brewer added his third consecutive multi-hit game and his sixth of the season following his two-hit day against the Blue Hose.
• Kyle Sandstrom has scored at least one run in each of the last six games.
• Connor Aldrich has recorded at least one hit in seven of the last eight games and runs in six of the last seven contests.
• Andrew Bullock recorded the first two hits of his CSU career on Tuesday afternoon.
• Christian Baker became the fifth different Buccaneer pitcher to pick up his first win of the season on Tuesday afternoon following his two-inning relief stint.
• Kyle Sandstrom, John Sendziak, and Jordan Bridges all recorded their team-leading fourth appearances of the season on the mound.
• CSU moved on top of the Big South standings following their win on Tuesday as the Bucs (5-2) moved a half-game ahead of USC Upstate (4-2) and Campbell (4-2).
Up Next
Charleston Southern continues Big South Conference play this weekend with a road trip to Boiling Springs, N.C. and Gardner-Webb University for a three-game series at Bill Masters Field at John Henry Moss Stadium. First pitch in Saturday’s doubleheader is set for 2 p.m., while Sunday’s single game is set for a 3 p.m. start time.