Bucs utilize balanced offense, strong pitching in midweek Big South win at Presbyterian

CSU (5-5, 5-2 Big South) took the lead on Kyle Sandstrom’s RBI single in the third inning, while Johnny Oliveira and Reid Hardwick connected on RBI extra-base hits in the fourth to provide the Bucs’ pitching staff all the support they would need in CSU’s first road game of the season. Oliveira posted a 3-for-5 performance from the plate that included his third triple of the season, while Andrew Bullock added his first multi-hit game of the year to highlight CSU’s efforts at the plate in the game.