Charleston County Library holding public forum on new designs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library is planning to replace the Cooper River Memorial Library with the new Keith Summey North Charleston Library in the next few months.
On Wednesday, Charleston County and the CCPL will share the latest designs for the new library in North Charleston at a virtual community forum.
CCPL Communications Manager Doug Reynolds says they highly recommend tuning in tonight since this is the last planned community forum regarding the design of the new branch before construction starts.
Reynolds says they expect the Cooper River Memorial Library branch to close in late April and construction on the Keith Summey North Charleston Library to begin in May.
The 20,000-sqaure-foot Keith Summey North Charleston Library will replace the old Cooper River library building on Rivers Avenue.
According to the library’s website, the new facility will offer an auditorium with space for about 100 people, different areas for adults, children, and teens, computer learning labs, and outdoor space on site.
Construction is expected to take about a year to complete.
While construction takes place, the library plans to open a temporary location at Cherokee Street and Rivers Avenue in April.
Reynolds says an opening date for that will be announced later.
Wednesday’s community forum is at 6 p.m. Click here to register to watch.
Reynolds says people from both the library and the county will answer any questions and comments from the public at the end of the meeting.
