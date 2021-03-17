College costs far outpace wages many students could earn

Reliance on student loans has been increasing since their creation in the 1960s. Today, college graduates who borrow can expect to leave school with close to $30,000 in student loan debt, according to The Institute for College Access and Success. And while working a part-time job may help reduce that burden, it’s unlikely — if not impossible — that it would entirely eliminate it. In fact, in order to cover the price of their education, they’d need to either find a job paying well over the national minimum wage or put in an unrealistic number of hours.