Cougars Beat No. 18 Miami By One Stroke To Claim Program-Best Win at Briar’s Creek Invitational

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. – When word came that the remainder of its spring season would be cancelled due to COVID-19, the College of Charleston women’s golf team was finishing up its practice round at The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek leading up to the 2020 edition of the Briar’s Creek Invitational.
One year later, graduate senior Victoria Huskey (Greenville, S.C.) sank a birdie putt on her final hole to seal a one-stroke victory for the Cougars over No. 18-ranked Miami (Fla.) at the 2021 Briar’s Creek Invitational.
It was a historic win for the program as eight of the 18 teams in this year’s tournament field were ranked in the Top 50. Charleston shot a 54-hole total of 873 (+9) followed by the Hurricanes with an 874 (+10).
“Last year, COVID made us stop (our spring season) here,” said Futrell, who is now tied for 13th all-time among active NCAA Division I head coaches in career victories. “To come back, and win this golf tournament a year later, is just unbelievable for us. We beat a lot of great teams. This is the biggest win we’ve ever had in the history of our program. Briar’s Creek is also such a special place. To do it in front of our sponsors and friends, it couldn’t be a better place to win.”
Freshman Viktoria Hund (Bremen, Germany) earned individual medalist honors with a two-shot win over runner-up Aneka Seumanutafa of Ohio State. She carded rounds of 73, 70 and a bogey-free 67, to shoot 6-under par for the tournament. It marked only her fourth career start for the Cougars.
“She did not play like a freshman,” Futrell said. “It’s great to see her come through and succeed. The whole team played well, but she had an outstanding tournament.”
Huskey tied for fourth (+1) with a final-round 72, while senior Olivia Hamilton (Oakenshaw, England) also turned in a Top 10 finish as she tied for 8th (+4). The 93-player field included eight Top 100-ranked players.
No. 14 Maryland placed third (+22), Ohio State fourth (+25), No. 34 Michigan fifth (+26), No. 40 Michigan State sixth (+29), No. 44 Old Dominion seventh (+31), North Carolina eighth (+33), Minnesota ninth (+35) and No. 25 UCF 10th (+36). No. 38 Illinois and No. 49 Kansas were the other ranked schools in the field.
The Cougars have now finished in first and second in their last two tournaments. They will have a quick turnaround this week traveling to compete in the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic hosted by the University of Georgia on March 19-21 in Athens, Ga.
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON FIRST ROUND RESULTS
1. Viktoria Hund – 73-70-67—210 (-6)
T4. Victoria Huskey – 71-74-72—217 (+1)
T8. Olivia Hamilton – 76-71-73—220 (+4)
T53. Othilie Lied – 81-77-72—230 (+14)
T69. Jodee Tindal – 77-81-77—235 (+19)
86. Clarissa von Stosch – 79-83-80—242 (+26)*
92. Kirsty Brodie – 92-86-83—261 (+45)*
*competed as an individual