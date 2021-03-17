Crews put out abandoned structure fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is responding to a structure fire Wednesday.
The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly before 5:00 p.m. reporting a structure fire on Poinsett Street. Charleston and North Charleston Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD responded to the scene.
Emergency responders arrived and reported fire venting from the rear of the abandoned one-story home. Firefighters worked to control the fire and search the property for occupants. The fire was brought under control and the damage was contained to one house, according to the Charleston Fire Department.
Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division have responded to the scene.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
