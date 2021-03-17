CSU’s Phlandrous Fleming enters transfer portal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest entry in the NCAA Transfer Portal from the Lowcounty is the biggest yet.
Charleston Southern senior Phlandrous Fleming entered his name into the portal on Wednesday morning and will have one year of eligibility left as a grad transfer.
“This four year journey here at CSU has been a ride and has made me grow as a basketball player but more so a man” Fleming said in a statement on social media. “I’m eternally grateful for you CSU and I will forever be a BUC!!”
Fleming leaves as one of the most decorated players in Charleston Southern history. A two-time Big South Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time member of the Big South 1st team, Fleming averaged over 20 points and 7 rebounds per game in his final season with the Bucs.
CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh released his own statement saying “As Phlan moves forward...it is with our full and undying support. Phlan will always be a Buc and a valuable and appreciated member of our CSU family.
Fleming becomes the 2nd Charleston Southern player to enter the portal this offseason joining Malik Battle. The Citadel’s Kaiden Rice has also put his name in as have five players from the College of Charleston including Zep Jasper and Brevin Galloway
