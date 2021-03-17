Beaufort County deputies arrest man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

By Landon Boozer | March 17, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 7:43 PM

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man Wednesday who is accused of downloading explicit images of minors.

Quran Greene, 21, has been charged with 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies began investigating Greene after being told by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children initiative that sexual abuse images depicting children were being downloaded from a home on Prospect Road in Beaufort County.

After getting a warrant to search the home, deputies searched and found several computers and mobile devices.

The investigation is still ongoing.

