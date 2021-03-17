DHEC: vaccination clinics in Darlington and Williamsburg rescheduled amidst weather threat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Amidst the threat of severe weather, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has rescheduled their vaccination clinic in Williamsburg and Darlington counties.
People who had appointments at the Williamsburg County E-911 Recovery Center on Thursday are asked to come to the Recovery Center on Friday, March 19th to be vaccinated.
People who had appointments at the Darlington First Baptist Church location at 216 S. Main Street, are asked to come to the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence, on Friday, March 19th to be vaccinated.
Their original appointment time will be honored, according to DHEC.
