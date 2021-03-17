FIRST ALERT: Forecast models increase severe weather risk for Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in two years, the storm prediction center is forecasting its second-highest risk of severe weather for most of South Carolina Thursday.
The state is under a “moderate” risk for severe weather. On a five-point scale, “moderate” represents a “four” out of “five,” with five being the highest risk.
With the higher storm risk, there is also an enhanced risk of tornadoes, Meteorologist Joey Sovine said. The forecast includes a 15% chance of an EF-2 or stronger tornado within 25 miles of any location within the majority of the state’s counties. The Upstate region is at a lower risk, but the Midlands, Lowcountry and Pee Dee are all in the higher-risk area.
There is also a 45% chance of damaging winds for most of the state, he said.
The threat comes as a cold front moves across the southeast. The timetable for the strongest risk will be Thursday afternoon and evening, Sovine said.
The last time the area was under the second-highest risk for severe weather was on April 19, 2019, when three tornadoes touched down in Orangeburg and one touched down in Williamsburg County, Sovine said.
