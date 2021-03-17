FIRST ALERT: Moderate risk of severe storms Thursday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong storm system will bring a significant risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. That storm will be well to our west today allowing for pretty quiet St. Patrick’s Day with only a small chance of rain. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Temps will hold in the 60s overnight leading to a warm start to our Thursday. The weather will be warm and breezy throughout Thursday morning with temperatures approaching 80 degrees by lunch time. As we head into the afternoon, a line of strong to severe storms will be arriving in the I-95 corridor. These storms will race to the coast by late in the afternoon and early in the evening. There is a moderate risk of severe weather which is a significant level of concern about the potential intensity of the storms. Damaging winds, isolated strong tornadoes and large hail are all possible. The highest risk of severe weather will be inland from the coast near I-95. We’ll keep you updated!