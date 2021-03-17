FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms likely Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will bring a significant risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. That front will be well to our west for the rest of the day, a few shower are possible though this evening. Temperatures will hold in the 60s overnight leading to a warm start to our Thursday. The weather will be warm and breezy throughout Thursday morning with temperatures approaching 80 degrees by lunch time. As we head into the afternoon, a line of strong to severe storms will be arriving in the I-95 corridor. These storms will race to the coast by late in the afternoon and early in the evening. We are in a risk level 4 our of 5 of severe weather, which is a significant level of concern about the potential intensity of the storms. Damaging winds, isolated strong tornadoes and large hail are all possible. The highest risk of severe weather will be inland from the coast near I-95. Make sure you have multiple ways of getting alerts, stay with the Live 5 Weather app for the latest information.
THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low 63.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening. Damaging winds, heavy rain and hail likely in any storm. A few tornados possible. High 80, Low 53.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers in the afternoon. High 68, Low 41.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers along the coast. High 56, Low 42.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers along the coast. High 57, Low 48.
