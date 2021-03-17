FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms likely Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will bring a significant risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. That front will be well to our west for the rest of the day, a few shower are possible though this evening. Temperatures will hold in the 60s overnight leading to a warm start to our Thursday. The weather will be warm and breezy throughout Thursday morning with temperatures approaching 80 degrees by lunch time. As we head into the afternoon, a line of strong to severe storms will be arriving in the I-95 corridor. These storms will race to the coast by late in the afternoon and early in the evening. We are in a risk level 4 our of 5 of severe weather, which is a significant level of concern about the potential intensity of the storms. Damaging winds, isolated strong tornadoes and large hail are all possible. The highest risk of severe weather will be inland from the coast near I-95. Make sure you have multiple ways of getting alerts, stay with the Live 5 Weather app for the latest information.