THE LIST: School districts, colleges announce changes ahead of storm threat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With an increased chance for severe weather Thursday for the Lowcountry, school districts, colleges and universities are beginning to announce schedule changes.
- Beaufort County School District: District officials are monitoring the weather but have not yet made a decision.
- Berkeley County School District: Due to the potential for severe weather, all Berkeley County School District (BCSD) schools will follow the half-day dismissal bell schedule tomorrow, Thursday, March 18, with elementary and middle school traditional pathway students learning in-person on school campuses. All high school students will participate in blended distance learning from home following the half-day dismissal bell schedule. Additionally, all after school activities, including after care programs, are canceled for Thursday, March 18.
- Charleston County School District: Due to the forecast for severe storms in the area tomorrow afternoon, all Charleston County School District schools will release three hours early. In addition, all after-school activities and programs, including Kaleidoscope, are canceled Thursday. For students learning virtually, your instructional day will end three hours early to allow teachers and faculty to leave school early and get home safely.
- Colleton County School District: Students are already on eLearning because of scheduled teacher vaccinations.
- Dorchester District 2: Based on the latest report from the National Weather Service this evening, Dorchester School District Two will follow an early dismissal schedule for all students on Thursday, March 18th as follows: elementary schools will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.; middle schools at 11:30 a.m.; and high schools, GAP and Rollings Middle School of the Arts at 12:30 p.m. Extended day services will be open until 1:30 p.m. Severe weather conditions with strong winds and heavy rain are forecast for Thursday afternoon causing hazardous road conditions with possible power outages. In an abundance of caution for the safety of students and staff, schools will dismiss early before severe weather conditions arrive in the area. All extracurricular and after-school activities are canceled on Thursday. All families and staff are encouraged to be cautious and stay safe during this weather situation.
- Dorchester District 4: The district will have a half-day for students Thursday. DD4 spokesperson Val Anderson said all after-school activities are also canceled Thursday. Schools will dismiss early at the following times:
- 11:30 a.m.: Williams Memorial Elementary, Harleyville Elementary, Clay Hill Elementary
- Noon: Harleyville-Ridgeville Middle, Woodland High
- 12:15 p.m.: St George Middle School
- Georgetown County School District: Georgetown County School District will have an eLearning Day on Thursday. All school district facilities will be closed Thursday. District officials will post assignments Thursday for students to complete and submit by March 26. Once these assignments are submitted, students will be marked “present” for the eLearning day. Failure to complete and submit assignments by March 26 will result in the student being marked “absent” for the eLearning Day. Friday will remain a scheduled Staff Development Day in GCSD. Normal operations for students will resume on Monday.
- Orangeburg County School District: Students will do eLearning at home Thursday as previously scheduled. Orangeburg County School employees will work remotely Thursday. All district schools and officers will be closed, but teachers and staff will carry out their duties remotely and work from home. The district-wide closure includes the cancellation of all athletics, extracurricular and any other activities scheduled for Thursday.
- Williamsburg County School District: The district will hold an eLearning day on Thursday.
- First Baptist School of Charleston: First Baptist School of Charleston will have early dismissal on Thursday, March 18, 2021, due to predicted inclement weather. The James Island Campus will dismiss at 12 noon and the downtown campus will dismiss at 12:10. Aftercare and all after-school activities are canceled.
- Charleston Cosmetology Institute: Charleston Cosmetology Institute is closing at Noon tomorrow.
- Charleston Southern University: In anticipation of severe weather tomorrow, March 18, Charleston Southern University will close campus at noon and shift all afternoon and evening classes to online learning. All on-campus, in-person events are cancelled. Dining services will remain available for residents.
- College of Charleston: Due to severe weather conditions expected on Thursday afternoon, the College will close early on Thursday, March 18. All classes, activities, events and meetings scheduled after 1 p.m. are cancelled. This includes in-person, virtual and hybrid classes and laboratories.
- Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College: All classes and virtual activities are canceled and the campus will be closed Thursday. Regular operating hours will resume Friday.
- Trident Technical College: Due to the threat of severe weather Thursday afternoon, Trident Technical College will move to e-learning and e-services starting at noon on Thursday, March 18. All college campuses/sites will close at noon on Thursday. The college plans to hold Friday classes at their regularly scheduled times. College offices will reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday.
- Charleston County Government: Due to the potential for inclement weather, Charleston County Government offices will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 18. This includes the downtown Judicial Center Complex. Council Committee meetings originally scheduled for Thursday are rescheduled for next week.
- North Charleston: In anticipation of inclement weather, city offices will close tomorrow at 1pm. Tomorrow’s public meetings will be rescheduled to Monday at 5pm.
- Williamsburg County Transit System: Williamsburg County transit officials will adjust their operating schedule because of the severe weather threat Thursday:
- Medicaid routes will start at 5 a.m. and end at 10 a.m. Service will resume Friday morning.
- All beach routes will be canceled Thursday and will resume Friday.
- All Paid Demand Response routes will be canceled and user dollars will be put toward their next trip.
- All service providers are being notified by WCTS of the changes.
The state is under a “moderate” risk for severe weather as a storm system already blamed for tornadoes and severe weather makes its way toward South Carolina.
The timetable for the strongest risk will be Thursday afternoon.
On a five-point scale, “moderate” represents a “four” out of “five,” with five being the highest risk.
With the higher storm risk, there is also an enhanced risk of tornadoes, Meteorologist Joey Sovine said. The forecast includes a 15% chance of an EF-2 or stronger tornado within 25 miles of any location within the majority of the state’s counties.
There is also a 45% chance of damaging winds for most of the state, he said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
