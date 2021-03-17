Man charged with attempted murder, accused of stabbing man in face

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police arrested a Wadamaw Island man in connection with a stabbing.
Santiago Buck is charged with attempted murder.
Police responded to a home in Colonial Heights on March 7 where an assault had been reported. When they arrived, they learned the victim had been stabbed in the face, an incident report states.
The victim told police he was trying to go to the bathroom but Buck kept trying to follow him. After several attempts to get the man out, the victim said the two got into a fight and Buck stabbed him.
The incident report states the victim suffered stab wounds to the face and head and also suffered several facial fractures.
The victim and his roommates and said Buck left the home after the attack.
Buck was arrested Monday, according to hail records.
He was being held in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.