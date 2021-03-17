Number of new COVID-19 cases doubles in Wednesday’s report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday the latest data showed 733 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19, nearly twice the number reported on Tuesday.
Wednesday’s report also showed 228 probable cases; 38 confirmed deaths and 14 probable deaths.
Five of those deaths were reported in the Tri-County area. Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties each reported one death in elderly patients and Charleston County also reported two deaths in middle-age patients.
Williamsburg County also reported one elderly death.
That brings the totals to 456,296 confirmed cases, 79,804 probable cases, 7,890 confirmed deaths and 1,043 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 24,026 individual test results that the agency received on Sunday that showed a positive rate of 4.5%.
To date, the state has performed 6,404,208 COVID-19 tests.
