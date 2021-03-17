Police arrest man in connection with fatal North Charleston crash involving cyclist

Police arrest man in connection with fatal North Charleston crash involving cyclist
Napoleon Ramos (Source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Landon Boozer | March 17, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 7:49 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested and charged a driver Wednesday in connection with Sunday’s fatal crash.

Napoleon Ramos, Jr., 27, has been charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving death, failure to report a collision involving death, and improper turn.

Police responded at 12:11 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Remount Road in regards to a bicyclist getting hit by a car. Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.

Ramos has a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.