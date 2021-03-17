Police arrest man in connection with fatal North Charleston crash involving cyclist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested and charged a driver Wednesday in connection with Sunday’s fatal crash.
Napoleon Ramos, Jr., 27, has been charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving death, failure to report a collision involving death, and improper turn.
Police responded at 12:11 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Remount Road in regards to a bicyclist getting hit by a car. Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.
Ramos has a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday.
