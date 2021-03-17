North Charleston Police make arrest in February double shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 23-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a shooting last month.
Lamarr Lorick is charged with accessory before the fact of armed robbery, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.
Police responded on Feb. 1 to the 4900 block of Gaynor Avenue where a shooting had been reported, but did not find any shooting victims at the scene.
A short time later, MUSC reported a gunshot victim at its facility and Roper Hospital reported a second victim.
Lorick will have a bond hearing tomorrow morning.
A mugshot was not immediately available.
