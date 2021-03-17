North Charleston Police make arrest in February double shooting

North Charleston Police make arrest in February double shooting
North Charleston Police made an arrest in a Feb. 1 double shooting. (Source: Gray News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 17, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 2:28 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 23-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a shooting last month.

Lamarr Lorick is charged with accessory before the fact of armed robbery, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.

Police responded on Feb. 1 to the 4900 block of Gaynor Avenue where a shooting had been reported, but did not find any shooting victims at the scene.

A short time later, MUSC reported a gunshot victim at its facility and Roper Hospital reported a second victim.

Lorick will have a bond hearing tomorrow morning.

A mugshot was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.