Report: AJ Green signing with Arizona Cardinals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - AJ Green is set to change teams for the first time in his NFL career.
Multiple reports including from ESPN and the NFL Network say the Summerville alum has agreed to a deal with the Arizona Cardinals.
The contract is expected to be for 1 year and worth as much as $8.5 million.
The 32-year old Lowcountry native has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals after they made him the 4th overall pick in the 2011 Draft out of Georgia.
Over his career, Green has caught 649 passes for 9,430 yards and 65 touchdowns. All of those numbers rank him 2nd in team history behind Chad Johnson.
Arizona could have one of the most formidable wide receiver trios in the league as Green would be teaming with Larry Fitzgerald and former Clemson star DeAndre Hopkins.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.