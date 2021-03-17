St. John’s duo signs National Letters of Intent on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two athletes from St. John’s high school signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday giving them a chance to play their sports at the collegiate level next year.
Football player Jaylin Jenkins signed to play at Savannah Prep while Johneia Odom is signing to run Track and Field at Columbia College.
Jenkins is coming off a senior season that saw him return to the field after tearing his ACL twice during the 2019 season. He fully recovered to return in 2020 and is hoping to move up to play at Savannah State after he graduates from Prep in 2022.
Off the field, Jenkins has a 3.5 GPA, spent 4 years as a battalion commander with ROTC and ran track and field as wel.
Odom, who was one of the top track stars for the Islanders will be heading to Columbia College. She’s also played basketball and been a member of the ROTC.
