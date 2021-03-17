Woman arrested, charged with domestic violence after allegedly shooting boyfriend with BB gun

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department has arrested and charged a woman with domestic violence after allegedly shooting her boyfriend with a BB gun Tuesday.
Melanie Folmar has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in the incident.
Police responded to a home on the 400 block of Boone Hill Road in regards to a report of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers located a victim lying in the driveway along with a man identifying himself to be a paramedic.
According to the police report, the victim had a small wound in his chest. He told police that his girlfriend shot him and that she was in the house. The victim was then taken to an area hospital.
Officers ordered the Folmar to get out of the house but she reportedly never responded, after which police made a forceful entry. Folmar was then seen in the hallway drinking a glass of wine, according to the report.
Unable to see the BB gun in plain view, officers were able to apprehend Folmar and she was later booked in the Dorchester County Detention Center.
