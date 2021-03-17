Working Wednesdays: Carolina Youth Development Center hiring for positions to care for children

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Carolina Youth Development Center, which cares for young people who are victims of physical and sexual abuse, neglect and abandonment, is hiring.
CYDC, located in North Charleston, provides programs to more than 900 children, youth and their families locally each year. The organization cares for young people who are victims of physical and sexual abuse, neglect and abandonment. It also provides resources and support to area families at risk of having their children removed from their home. This information comes from the CYDC website under its Mission and Vision Statements.
CYDC has openings for after-school tutors, residential enrichment services coordinators and residential counselors (Life Skills Specialist). To apply for jobs, click the link.
