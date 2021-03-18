Berkeley alum Brittany Young hired as head coach at Austin Peay

“During our search one name kept coming up and it was Brittany Young.” Harrison said. “Known as a tireless worker with a competitive spirit, Brittany quickly made a name for herself as one the best recruiters in all women’s college basketball. She is a relationship builder; her student athletes and coaching peers speak to her ability to connect anyone. She also is committed to developing the total student-athlete and, like me, believes in the ‘Total Gov’ concept. I’m extremely excited to welcome Brittany Young to the Austin Peay Athletics family.”