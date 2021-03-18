Berkeley alum Brittany Young hired as head coach at Austin Peay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley alum Brittany Young has her first head coaching job.
The 2003 graduate was named the head coach for the women’s team at Austin Peay on Wednesday night. In a statement the school said she’d be officially introduced on Friday.
“I am truly honored and grateful to join the Austin Peay family and to become a part of the Clarksville community,” Young said in a statement. “There is great leadership at Austin Peay State University, and I would like to thank Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison and President Michael Licari for believing in me and my vision for this program. I look forward to connecting with our student athletes as we strive to achieve excellence. Let’s Go Peay!”
“During our search one name kept coming up and it was Brittany Young.” Harrison said. “Known as a tireless worker with a competitive spirit, Brittany quickly made a name for herself as one the best recruiters in all women’s college basketball. She is a relationship builder; her student athletes and coaching peers speak to her ability to connect anyone. She also is committed to developing the total student-athlete and, like me, believes in the ‘Total Gov’ concept. I’m extremely excited to welcome Brittany Young to the Austin Peay Athletics family.”
Young has spent the last 4 seasons working as an assistant under former Gamecocks assistant Nikki McCray-Penson. For 3 seasons at Old Dominion and this past year at Mississippi State.
She’s also worked at Stetson and Daytona State.
Young was a 3-time all-state selection while playing at Berkeley and would go on to play collegiately at Francis Marion where she was named to the all-decade team for 2000-2009.
