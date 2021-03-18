City of Charleston preparing for potential severe weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston officials say they could activate the city’s Public Safety Operation Center tomorrow afternoon depending on the severe weather risks.
Charleston’s Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff says he wants people in the community to stay weather alert.
“Pay attention to the weather, keep yourself informed and have a contingency plan in place just in case you happen to be commuting during that time,” Scaff said.
Scaff says they are planning to have additional first responders and other city crews on standby.
“Right now, it’s kind of a wait and see what this thing does,” Scaff said. “We’re hopeful that maybe it will dissipate as it moves its way east, but hope is not a course of action, so we’ll be on standby for it.”
City leaders say they’re preparing for high winds, hail and the potential for tornados.
They also say there’s a potential for power lines to be knocked down. They’re asking people in the community to be mindful of impact times in the afternoon to prevent people from being outside or commuting during dangerous conditions.
“We’ll get out there as well if there’s debris that needs to be removed from streets and sidewalks and that sort of thing,” Scaff said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, city officials say there are no plans to close city offices early and they will continue to monitor conditions.
