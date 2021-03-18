Crews respond to fire at Wannamaker County Park

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Thursday after they received a call about a large plume of dark smoke.
Firefighters say they responded to the call at Wannamaker County Park at 3:57 p.m. and found a building fully involved in fire.
Officials with Charleston County Parks say the building was the Park Center Snack Bar.
Crews say they used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The North Charleston Fire Department says they are investigating the origin and cause of the fire.
