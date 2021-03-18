Deputies: 14-year-old arrested in connection with Kingstree bomb threat

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old student is accused of making a bomb threat at a school in Kingstree.
The juvenile, whose identity was not released, faces charges of conveying false invormation regarding the attempted use of a destructive device and disturbing schools, Lt. Daryel Moyd said.
Deputies responded Wednesday to the Kingstree Middle Magnet School of the Arts on Third Avenue where administrators said they received a call to the school about a bomb threat.
Deputies and Kingstree Police helped school officials safely evacuate students and staff, Moyd said.
Florence County deputies responded with their K-9 explosive bomb dogs and the State Law Enforcement Division also responded to the scene to make sure there was no threat to the school or nearby areas, he said.
The agencies did not locate any explosive device.
Investigators say the juvenile used a TextNow app to communicate the information by phone that they planned to bomb the school.
The child was being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
The Williamsburg County and Kingstree Fire Departments also responded.
