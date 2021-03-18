Firefighters respond to early-morning house fire

VIDEO: Crews respond to early-morning house fire in N. Charleston
By Patrick Phillips and Summer Huechtker | March 18, 2021 at 4:38 AM EDT - Updated March 18 at 4:56 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters responded to a house fire early Thursday.

Authorities responded just before 4 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the 7700 block of Knollwood Street, according to dispatchers.

The initial call about the fire came in at 3:48 a.m. Multiple agencies remained on the scene as of 4:30 a.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries or the extent of damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.