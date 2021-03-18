Firefighters respond to early-morning house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters responded to a house fire early Thursday.
Authorities responded just before 4 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the 7700 block of Knollwood Street, according to dispatchers.
The initial call about the fire came in at 3:48 a.m. Multiple agencies remained on the scene as of 4:30 a.m.
There was no immediate word on injuries or the extent of damage.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.