FIRST ALERT: Strong storms to race through the Lowcountry this afternoon/evening!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for most of the Lowcountry through 6 PM. Damaging wind is our main concern as a line of strong storms move through the area tonight. Stay weather aware and download the Live 5 Weather App for the latest information. The Live 5 First Alert Weather Team has made today a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as we prepare for the potential for strong to severe storms. Storms will start to approach the I-95 corridor. Storms will move from I-95 to the coastline by late this afternoon and early this evening. Any storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes. The severe weather threat will diminish quickly by the middle of the evening. We’ll then cool down for Friday with some more sunshine expected with highs in the 60′s.