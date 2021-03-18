Former CofC guard Zep Jasper commits to Auburn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A week after entering the transfer portal, Zep Jasper has found his new school.
The former College of Charleston star will be moving to Auburn where he’ll have 2 years of eligibility left he announced on Twitter on Thursday.
It was last Thursday that Jasper announced he was leaving the Cougars. He’s one of 5 players from last years CofC team that has entered the transfer portal so far.
“When I came here 3 years ago, I was a young man from Augusta looking for an opportunity and chance to fulfill a lifelong dream.” Jasper wrote in his tweet last week. “Coach Grant gave me an opportunity to make that dream a reality. I am forever grateful for him and the College for their love and support....with that being said, I have entered the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility. Thank you and I will forever be a Cougar!!”
Jasper was named 2nd team All-CAA and to the conference’s All-Defensive team earlier this month after leading CofC in scoring and steals this season as well as being 2nd in rebounding and assists.
He reportedly also had interest from Texas A&M, Pitt and Mississippi State among others.
