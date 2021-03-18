North Charleston Police make 2nd arrest in February shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A second suspect is in custody in connection with a Feb. 1 shooting, police say.
Bryan Laval Bennett Jr., 28, is charged with attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.
Police responded on Feb. 1 to the 4900 block of Gaynor Avenue where a shooting had been reported, but did not find any shooting victims at the scene.
A short time later, MUSC reported a gunshot victim at its facility and Roper Hospital reported a second victim.
Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 23-year-old, Lamarr Lorick. Lorick faces charges of accessory before the fact of armed robbery, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.
Bennett was expected to have a bond hearing Thursday morning.
