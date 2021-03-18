Potential severe storms cancel SC Senate and vaccine clinics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The potential for severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes Thursday led the South Carolina Senate to not meet at all and the House to tell members to come only if they feel safe.
House Speaker Jay Lucas said that chamber would meet less than an hour Thursday to take up routine motions in advance of a budget debate next week — then adjourn.
“If you are in a situation where it is perilous that you come, I’m asking you not to come,” Lucas said. “If you can come, give us a quorum and do these few things we need to do, we will be out of here in a hurry.”
Nearly all of South Carolina is under at least an enhanced risk, the National Weather Service’s term for the middle level of risk in a five-point scale. Portions of Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties in the Lowcountry are under a moderate risk, the second-highest risk of severe storms.
The unusually dire forecast led a number of school systems to call off in-person classes and have students and teachers meet online.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday afternoon changes to two COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Those with appointments for Thursday at the Williamsburg County E-911 Recovery Center or at Darlington First Baptist Church are asked to come at the same time on Friday instead.
South Carolina sees only an average of about 11 tornadoes per year and most of them are weaker storms.
