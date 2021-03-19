Boil water advisory issued for Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ridgeville Water Department says they are issuing a boil water advisory while they do emergency work on a water line.
The water department says the repairs are on a water line located on Church Street in Ridgeville and all public water users on the north side of the railroad tracks will be without water.
Officials have no estimate when repairs will be complete.
There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, as a precautionary measure because of the loss of pressure, customers are advised to vigorously boil water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking on Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.