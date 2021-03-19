Charleston purchases land for new fire station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says they have purchased land for a new fire station on Johns Island.
The city says over three acres of land located near the intersection of Wildts Battery Boulevard and Maybank Highway will be the future home of Charleston Fire Department Station 23.
“Construction of Station 23 is an important element of our ongoing efforts to improve emergency services in our community,” Fire Chief Dan Curia said. “This station will help improve existing coverage of portions of Johns Island, enhance our capabilities throughout the West Ashley and James Island areas, and increase our ability to address future growth.”
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said, “As always, public safety is job one. The addition of Fire Station 23 on Johns Island is a critical step in our continuing work to ensure that residents in all corners of our city are receiving the most effective and efficient emergency services possible.”
The City of Charleston Capital Projects Division is managing the design and construction of the project.
The new station will be the home of one engine company, one ladder company and eight firefighters.
