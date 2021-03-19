Charleston Southern freshman football player passes away

“He was such a proud member of our Charleston Southern Football ministry that even wrist surgery a few weeks ago could not keep him away from his football family.” Denson would also state. “Later on that same day, after his surgery, this dude was spotted in the parking lot attempting to attend a team meeting that he was excused from. I could go on and on about Joe, but what is most important is that we remember him for who he was. He was a child of God, that unapologetically loved other people in a manner that was honoring to God. To say he will be missed would be an understatement, but we will trust God to strengthen us and his family to honor his memory by using every day that God gives us to keep a big ‘Jo Jo’ smile on our face and love like he did. Our continued prayers and support are with his family, friends, and teammates. Jo Jo may be physically gone, but he will never be forgotten. We are better because of the times we were blessed to share with our Jo Jo. We love you to life in Christ Joe.”