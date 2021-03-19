Cold front, low pressure system to bring a cloudy and chilly start to Spring!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the Lowcountry today bringing clouds and cooler weather to wrap up the work week. Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds as a cold front traverses the area today. Highs will be in the low 60s around lunch time with falling temperatures this afternoon. The breeze will turn to the north and it will stick around for the weekend. An area of low pressure will develop off of our coast bringing unseasonably cool temperatures for the first day of Spring on Saturday. We expect a mostly cloudy weekend with chilly temps, breezy conditions and a few showers. Highs will only be in mid 50s Saturday, near 60 degrees on Sunday. The average high is near 70 degrees. Warmer weather is on the way next week as we see a return to sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s by Tuesday.