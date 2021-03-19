Congestion reported on I-26 following crash on I-526

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has reported congestion extending from downtown Charleston, back to Ladson on I-26.
Reports say the congestion starts around Exit 205 toward University Boulevard in Ladson and doesn’t end until Exit 219A toward Rutledge Avenue downtown.
The average speed is 21 mph and reports say the drive from Summerville to downtown is just over 50 minutes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.