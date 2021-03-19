Congestion reported on I-26 following crash on I-526

By Live 5 Web Staff | March 19, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT - Updated March 19 at 8:35 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has reported congestion extending from downtown Charleston, back to Ladson on I-26.

This congestion seems to be stemming from an earlier crash on I-526 East that had blocked all but one lane going over the Don Holt Bridge earlier Friday morning.

Reports say the congestion starts around Exit 205 toward University Boulevard in Ladson and doesn’t end until Exit 219A toward Rutledge Avenue downtown.

The average speed is 21 mph and reports say the drive from Summerville to downtown is just over 50 minutes.

