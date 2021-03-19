Coroner identifies man killed in Dorchester County motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday.
Reshard L. Riley, 31, of St. George was killed when his motorcycle crash on Hudson Road near St. George on Thursday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul J. Brouthers said.
Brouthers said Riley died of head injuries sustained in the crash and was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
