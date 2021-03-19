Deputies searching for stolen vehicle

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a stolen vehicle.
Deputies say a gray 2015 Nissan Altima with Georgia license plate CHY5674 was stolen from the parking lot of Grainger Nissan on March 12.
Anyone with information of the location of the stolen vehicle is asked to call Master Sgt. Adam Draisen at 843-255-3404.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
