Doctor says threat of COVID-19 isn’t over, after spike in cases at schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Medical experts say the threat of COVID-19 is not over yet, especially in schools.
Officials from the Medical University of South Carolina say 800 students attending Charleston County Schools in person, tested positive for COVID-19 in January and February of 2021.
Dr. Allison Eckard, the division chief for pediatric infectious diseases at MUSC, says the spike is likely due to activities outside of school.
" I think the main reason is that people are tired of the pandemic. We’ve gotten a little more complaisant about wearing masks and being physically distanced, particularly being outside of the classroom,” Eckard said. “People are starting to do more spring sports and hang out together because the weather’s nice and all of that affects the number of students and staff members who are positive in the classroom.”
Officials with the Charleston County School District say they maintained vigilance and protective measures as cases increased. Individuals quarantined after contact tracing was complete to prevent transmission within the schools.
Since the first two months of the new year, they say COVID-19 cases have steadily decreased in schools and out in the community.
“We firmly believe that we’re back on the right trend if you look at the district numbers, we’re back down to the number of cases we were seeing before thanksgiving at this point,” CCSD Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy said.
Borowy says they are continuing their preventative measures in schools, and nursing staff have been testing people for the virus, conducting contact-tracing, and helping in vaccination efforts.
In order to get back to normal, Dr. Eckard says people still have to follow all the necessary precautions.
“I know people are tired of the pandemic, I see a light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re just not quite there yet. We are still vaccinating a lot of people in South Carolina, but we don’t have the supply yet,” Eckard said. “All of the things mean we need to continue being very vigilant, wear our masks, don’t do sleep overs, try to be careful about how close you are to other people, and if we do that, we’ll continue to see our numbers decrease.”
To view CCSD’S COVID-19 dashboard of cases, click here.
